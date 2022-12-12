Large crowds enjoyed the Christmas Parade and the Festival of Winter in downtown Fontana on Dec. 10.
On a cool but sunny morning, thousands of residents lined the streets to watch the parade, which was organized by the Exchange Club of Fontana.
Several marching bands, dance groups, car clubs, sports teams, cheerleading squads, scout troops, and churches were among the participants in the annual event. Dan Carroll, the senior pastor of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana, was the grand marshal.
Right after the parade, the Festival of Winter was held at Miller Park, offering rides and attractions, live entertainment, photo opportunities with Santa, a variety of vendors and activity booths, and a chance to play in the snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.