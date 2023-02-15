An event entitled “Learning Forum: Racial Justice” will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in Fontana.
The event will take place at 6 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 7347 Juniper Avenue.
San Bernardino Public Defender Thomas Sone and Chief Deputy Public Defender Kellie Bayward will be providing information during the forum.
“Learn more about how their office actively addresses racism as a public health crisis and breaks down Assembly bills that directly impact our community,” said Rev. Samuel Casey, the executive director of Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement (C.O.P.E.).
For more information, contact Jewel Patterson at (909) 333-5763.
