Lee J. Powell has been promoted to the position of police chief for the Fontana School Police Department.
Powell had previously held the rank of lieutenant since 2017.
He has an extensive background in law enforcement.
Powell spoke to parents regarding many safety topics during a community safety meeting at Sierra Lakes Elementary School on Jan. 27. He said the Fontana School Police Department and Fontana Unified School District will continue to hold these meetings to provide information for community members in the future.
Powell is replacing Martin Sissac, who retired as police chief last November. Sissac served in that position for four years.
