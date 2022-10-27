The Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. will host its Bridging the Gap Awards Celebration and Fundraising Gala on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The event, emceed by Squeaky Clean Comedian Mel Austin, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.
The Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit public benefit corporation founded to support individuals and families who suffer from epilepsy and other seizure related disorders.
The organization will honor Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren for Achievements in Civic Leadership, said Executive Director Melanee Stovall.
Additional honorees include Kimberly Anthony-Morrow, recipient of the Bridging the Gap in Academic Achievement Award; Sheri Bogh, recipient of the Bridging the Gap Community Hero Award; Alton L. Garrett Jr., recipient of the Founders Choice Award; Nykauni Tademy, recipient of the Bridging the Gap Community Empowerment Award; and Miles Levin, recipient of the Bridging the Gap in Media Excellence Award.
“We are bursting with excitement to celebrate the tremendous work that each of our honorees contributes to bridging the gap in providing our communities with a better way of life,” added Stovall. "A special thank you to our sponsors, Chick-fil-A Rialto, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), Black Dyamond Events, Eclectic String by Paul Grether, Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc. Iota Zeta Chapter at California State University San Bernardino, for all of their support.”
The proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward the purchase of a van equipped to transport the foundation’s disabled champions to and from medical appointments and social outings.
For tickets, sponsorship, and advertising, visit www.legacybridgesfoundation.org/galaregistration or call (951) 374-0933 for more information.
