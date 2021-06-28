Let the buying begin.
Legal "Safe and Sane" fireworks are now available for purchase in Fontana in anticipation of the Fourth of July.
Many nonprofit groups throughout the city have set up booths to sell these fireworks in order to raise funds for their projects.
Safe and Sane fireworks are only permitted to be purchased from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through July 5.
These fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the days in which these fireworks are sold, the Fontana Police Department said.
No fireworks are allowed to be used at any time in the area north of Summit Avenue in Fontana because of the fire danger.
Police are continuing to crack down on the illegal fireworks which have been brought into the city. The illegal fireworks are dangerous and a fire hazard, police said.
No fireworks are permitted in the unincorporated San Bernardino County area of Fontana.
(1) comment
How many kids are going to get killed or seriously injured for allowing the stuff to be sold
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.