Fireworks — the legal kind — are now available to be purchased in Fontana heading into the July 4 holiday.
Legal (“Safe and Sane”) fireworks can be bought from nonprofit groups at booths in the city from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through July 5.
Safe and Sane fireworks can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the days in which these fireworks are sold, and they are allowed within the city limits south of Summit Avenue.
Property within the city north of Summit Avenue, west of Interstate 15 and east of Lytle Creek Road is deemed a high fire hazard area, and therefore fireworks are prohibited in those areas.
No fireworks of any kind are permitted in the unincorporated county areas of Fontana.
Fire officials are urging the public to avoid illegal fireworks, which are dangerous and can cause fires and injuries.
Illegal fireworks include M-80s, bottle rockets, firecrackers, Roman candles and mortars.
Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000.
Residents can report illegal fireworks by visiting fontana311.org.
