Leonardo Rivas is accustomed to having his students be in the spotlight on their video news program at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.
But one day earlier this year, it was Rivas himself who suddenly was receiving all the attention; he was informed that he had been named the Fontana Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.
“I was caught completely off guard when they surprised me with the news in the classroom. It was completely unexpected,” Rivas said recently, adding with a smile: “It’s a huge honor — something I’ll always remember.”
Rivas was recognized for his efforts as Miller’s video production teacher, a position he has held for nine years.
“I love video production because it’s something that I wish I had when I was in high school,” he said. “Even though I still create and do my own projects, I love to work with the students and see them get excited about making and creating art through video.”
One of those projects was coordinating with the Ontario Fury pro soccer team, he said.
In addition, the students collaborated with the award-winning dance program at Miller and made six short dance films in association with the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation in Rancho Cucamonga. The films are now being shown publicly.
“That was a very special project,” he said. “We were working on it for months.”
He now is taking time off from his Miller duties during the summer, but he stays very busy throughout the school year, because he also has been teaching cinema studies at Chaffey College for the past six years.
----- THE FUSD’s School Site Teachers of the Year were:
Almond Elementary — Nicole P. Lozano
Beech Avenue Elementary — Robin J. Proctor
Kathy Binks Elementary — Starlena R. Aragon
Canyon Crest Elementary — Celena Velazquez
Chaparral Academy of Technology — Cynthia T. Au
Citrus Elementary — Laura W. Howell
Cypress Elementary — Debbie L. Hernandez
Date Elementary — Diana Esparza
Dolores Huerta International Academy — Ashley A. Silva
Dorothy Grant Innovations Academy — Felecia D. Moore
Hemlock Elementary — Mary Beth Barron
Juniper Elementary — Renee A. Potter
Live Oak Elementary — Delia Quintero
Locust Elementary — Dwayne R. Palasek
Mango Elementary — Marisol Lopez
Maple Elementary — Brenda B. Muro
North Tamarind Elementary — Mary M. Irving
Oak Park Elementary — Elvira M. Lopez
Oleander Elementary — Nancy E. Temple
Palmetto Elementary — Lauren N. Johnson
Poplar Elementary — Courtney L. Spink
Ted J. Porter Elementary — Shavon G. Dunn
Virginia Primrose Elementary — Micaela Ramirez
Randall-Pepper Elementary — Carolyn L. Cardenas
Redwood Elementary — Bret T. Nason
Shadow Hills Elementary — Cynthia S. Butterweck
Sierra Lakes Elementary — Lynn A. Ziemer
South Tamarind Elementary — Cheri L. Mabrie
Tokay Elementary — Eva J. Hernandez
West Randall Elementary — Deborah A. Waltzer
Alder Middle — Timothy Crawford
Almeria Middle — Jean H. Yoo
Fontana Middle — Anya P. Harvey
Wayne Ruble Middle — Rosa E. Acosta
Sequoia Middle — Michelle L. Cranford
Southridge Tech Middle — Candice D. Ogden
Harry S. Truman Middle — Deneen P. Enoch
A. B. Miller High — Leonardo Rivas
Eric Birch High — Bethel L. Trice
Citrus High — Michelle A. Bettencourt
Fontana High — Michelle L. Reeves
Jurupa Hills High — Pamela J. Rodriguez
Henry J. Kaiser High — Richard A. Hutchins
Summit High — Patricia E. Connors
Early Education - Preschool — Jody A. Garcia
Fontana Adult School — Guadalupe Berry
Elementary Instruction — Elizabeth A. Shepard.
