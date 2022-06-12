Leonardo Rivas

Leonardo Rivas, a video production teacher at Fontana A.B. Miller High School, has been named the FUSD's Teacher of the Year for 2022.

Leonardo Rivas is accustomed to having his students be in the spotlight on their video news program at Fontana A.B. Miller High School.

But one day earlier this year, it was Rivas himself who suddenly was receiving all the attention; he was informed that he had been named the Fontana Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year for 2022.

“I was caught completely off guard when they surprised me with the news in the classroom. It was completely unexpected,” Rivas said recently, adding with a smile: “It’s a huge honor — something I’ll always remember.”

Rivas was recognized for his efforts as Miller’s video production teacher, a position he has held for nine years.

“I love video production because it’s something that I wish I had when I was in high school,” he said. “Even though I still create and do my own projects, I love to work with the students and see them get excited about making and creating art through video.”

One of those projects was coordinating with the Ontario Fury pro soccer team, he said.

In addition, the students collaborated with the award-winning dance program at Miller and made six short dance films in association with the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation in Rancho Cucamonga. The films are now being shown publicly.

“That was a very special project,” he said. “We were working on it for months.”

He now is taking time off from his Miller duties during the summer, but he stays very busy throughout the school year, because he also has been teaching cinema studies at Chaffey College for the past six years.

----- THE FUSD’s School Site Teachers of the Year were:

Almond Elementary — Nicole P. Lozano

Beech Avenue Elementary — Robin J. Proctor

Kathy Binks Elementary — Starlena R. Aragon

Canyon Crest Elementary — Celena Velazquez

Chaparral Academy of Technology — Cynthia T. Au

Citrus Elementary — Laura W. Howell

Cypress Elementary — Debbie L. Hernandez

Date Elementary — Diana Esparza

Dolores Huerta International Academy — Ashley A. Silva

Dorothy Grant Innovations Academy — Felecia D. Moore

Hemlock Elementary — Mary Beth Barron

Juniper Elementary — Renee A. Potter

Live Oak Elementary — Delia Quintero

Locust Elementary — Dwayne R. Palasek

Mango Elementary — Marisol Lopez

Maple Elementary — Brenda B. Muro

North Tamarind Elementary — Mary M. Irving

Oak Park Elementary — Elvira M. Lopez

Oleander Elementary — Nancy E. Temple

Palmetto Elementary — Lauren N. Johnson

Poplar Elementary — Courtney L. Spink

Ted J. Porter Elementary — Shavon G. Dunn

Virginia Primrose Elementary — Micaela Ramirez

Randall-Pepper Elementary — Carolyn L. Cardenas

Redwood Elementary — Bret T. Nason

Shadow Hills Elementary — Cynthia S. Butterweck

Sierra Lakes Elementary — Lynn A. Ziemer

South Tamarind Elementary — Cheri L. Mabrie

Tokay Elementary — Eva J. Hernandez

West Randall Elementary — Deborah A. Waltzer

Alder Middle — Timothy Crawford

Almeria Middle — Jean H. Yoo

Fontana Middle — Anya P. Harvey

Wayne Ruble Middle — Rosa E. Acosta

Sequoia Middle — Michelle L. Cranford

Southridge Tech Middle — Candice D. Ogden

Harry S. Truman Middle — Deneen P. Enoch

A. B. Miller High — Leonardo Rivas

Eric Birch High — Bethel L. Trice

Citrus High — Michelle A. Bettencourt

Fontana High — Michelle L. Reeves

Jurupa Hills High — Pamela J. Rodriguez

Henry J. Kaiser High — Richard A. Hutchins

Summit High — Patricia E. Connors

Early Education - Preschool — Jody A. Garcia

Fontana Adult School — Guadalupe Berry

Elementary Instruction — Elizabeth A. Shepard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.