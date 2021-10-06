The City of Fontana will be holding its “Let’s Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the downtown area.
There will be physical activity opportunities, tours of the Police Department and Fire Station, and live demonstrations.
Let’s Move on the Trail will provide information and resources that allow residents to evaluate health beyond better nutrition and physical activities.
Each year, Healthy Fontana, the Fontana P.D., and Fire Station 71 partner to bring the community this event.
Let’s Move on the Trail will kick off with a walk/run/bike/stroll along the Pacific Electric Trail at 9 a.m. Those who register ahead of time have an opportunity to receive a special event shirt as well as bicycle helmet, while supplies last.
Throughout the day, attendees can participate by visiting an array of vendor booths including American Cancer Society Action Network, Burrtec Waste Industries, Mother’s Nutritional Center, Reach Out, REI, and more.
All activities will be centered around the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17002 Arrow Boulevard.
For more information, visit https://www.fontana.org/3227/Lets-Move-on-the-Trail or contact Healthy Fontana at (909) 350-6542.
