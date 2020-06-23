After being closed for three months, the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana is now back open -- but on a limited basis.
The Lewis Library is one of seven branches of the San Bernardino County Library System that reopened on June 23.
Temporary hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will be closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Fridays. Capacity will be limited to 300 people at a time.
The library was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Erika Ellis and her children Emily and George were enthusiastic about visiting the facility on the day it reopened.
"We're happy to be here," Erika Ellis said. "We go to all of the library events."
The library will not be hosting any special one-day events in the near future because of the health restrictions. However, a modified Summer Reading Program will be starting on July 6.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visitors at the library are required to wear face coverings.
Library officials also urged visitors to:
• Maintain a social distance of six feet;
• Keep their visit to one hour or less;
• Return items in bookdrops;
• Limit their computer access to one hour per day;
• Stay home if they are feeling sick or showing any symptoms.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
