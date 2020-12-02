The Lewis Library and Technology Center will be celebrating the holidays with several digital events during the upcoming weeks.
• Santa visits on Zoom will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 8; Wednesday, Dec. 9; and Thursday, Dec. 10. Persons can call in advance to sign up at (909) 790-3146 (time is limited to five minutes per family).
• Programming for "Little Artists" (ages 0-5) will be on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. on Facebook; "Craft Corner" (ages 6-11) will be on Thursdays at 5 p.m. on Facebook; and virtual Storytime live on Zoom will be Tuesdays at 4 p.m. (ages 6-11) and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. (ages 0-5). A library card is required in order to participate. Program kits are available to pick up weekly. For more information or to register, call the library at (909) 574-4500.
• Storytime with Santa on Zoom will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, registration information can be picked up at the library.
• "Sing-A-Long with Santa" will be held on Facebook Live on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
In addition to those digital events (which are coordinated by San Bernardino County):
----- A DRIVE THRU HOLIDAY EXPERIENCE will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. in front of the Lewis Library and Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Avenue.
This one-of-a-kind free event, coordinated by the City of Fontana, will feature roving entertainment, light displays, festive entries and more.
Participants must pre-register for one of the four one-hour time slots at FontanaCa.PerfectMind.com. One registration per vehicle; no walk throughs will be allowed.
