Would you like to make a profound difference in the life of another person? With basic literacy skills you can become a literacy tutor at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana.
No previous teaching experience is required and training is available.
If you or someone you know would like to improve reading, writing or spelling skills, tutors can provide confidential one-on-one tutoring in reading, writing, spelling skills and more.
For more information, visit the library at 8437 Sierra Avenue, Fontana or call (909) 574-4500.
