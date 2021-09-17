Many San Bernardino County residents need to go no further than their local library to receive live assistance from a variety of county public service providers.
In its latest effort to provide fast and efficient assistance to residents by employing the newest technologies, the county has launched a virtual receptionist pilot project at libraries in Fontana, Apple Valley, Chino Hills, Needles, Running Springs, Trona and Twentynine Palms.
In Fontana, the Lewis Library and Technology Center is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue.
The ALICE virtual receptionist kiosks will provide county residents with direct access to county staff representing Aging and Adult Services, Environmental Health Services, and Special Districts. If users are happy with the service and it proves itself to be reliable, the county will expand services to include more locations and access to additional county departments and services.
“Utilizing the latest technologies to make county government more efficient and responsive to the needs of our residents has been one of my highest priorities as chairman,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “My goal is to see San Bernardino County become a nationally recognized hub for government innovation.”
The county’s partnerships with Starlink for improved countywide internet service and the Cal Poly Corporation for advanced problem-solving strategies are other examples of how San Bernardino County is leading the way in applying cutting-edge technologies to public service initiatives, Hagman said.
The ALICE receptionist system has been used by the county within the Environmental Health Services Division. The new pilot project expands the service to libraries and offers access to:
• Help for seniors with food delivery programs, home energy assistance, transportation services, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
• For County Special Districts water and sanitation customers, account information, changes to accounts, billing questions, and question about starting and stopping service.
• For County Special Districts water and sanitation customers, answers for builders about water permits, sewer permits and construction meters.
• Training and testing for food handlers.
• Assistance with the inspection of food facilities such as restaurants, markets, food stands, carnivals, food trucks, and wholesale processors/distributors for sanitation and food safety.
• Help with complaints about suspected foodborne illness and unsanitary conditions.
For more information on county services and programs, visit the county website at www.sbcounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.