The Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana is partnering with In-N-Out Burger again this year to promote reading among children.
The Cover to Cover program will kick off on Saturday, March 5 and will run through Saturday, April 16. This program will encourage students to read in all communities across the county.
To participate in this program, residents can sign up online through Beanstack at sbclib.beanstack.org.
For every five books read, an achievement award will be unlocked on Beanstack, and a voucher for a free hamburger or cheeseburger will be issued at the library.
Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 12, and a parent or guardian will need to sign in order to receive the voucher.
Each child may earn a total of three awards and vouchers for the duration of the program.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
