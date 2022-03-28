The Lewis Library and Technology Center will be holding a New Book Festival on Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Librarian Stephanie Ramos said she was delighted that the festival would be returning this year after being canceled previously when the coronavirus outbreak occurred.
“We will be unveiling thousands of brand new books and giving away prizes,” Ramos said. “We will have food trucks, characters, star cars, jumbo blocks, a dance party and more.”
Children will have a chance to meet and take photos with Captain America, Wonder Woman, Peter Pan, and Tinkerbell, and they will also get to see a fire engine up close.
Plus, the festival will have a special STEAM station hosted by Garner Holt Productions (limited space is available).
There will be crafts, face painting, and balloon artists for kids.
Visitors should bring their library card, as every 15 items checked out during the event earns visitors an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win prizes.
All activities are free and open to all ages.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
