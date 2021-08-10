The Lewis Library and Technology Center is offering several in-person programs for children.
The library is open seven days a week at 8437 Sierra Avenue and has these events:
• Little Artists, Mondays at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5
• Storytime, Tuesdays at 4 p.m. for ages 6-11
• Kids’ Craft Corner, Tuesdays at 5 p.m. for ages 6-11
• Preschool Storytime, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for ages 0-5
Beginning the week of Aug. 15, there will also be a Toddler Boot Camp on Thursdays at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5.
"We are excited to have families join us for all of these wonderful programs," said Librarian Stephanie Ramos.
For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
