The Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana remains open for visitors on a limited basis, and it also is offering some exciting virtual events during the month of October.
The library's hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The facility is following all guidelines for health and safety that have been established by the Centers for Disease Control, said Librarian Beth Djonne.
----- THE LIBRARY is urging all local youth to participate in the Baker's Book Club promotion, which starts on Oct. 5 and continues through Nov. 21.
Reading goals for ages 4-12 are: Level 1 -- 200 pages; Level 2 -- 400 pages; Level 3 -- 600 pages.
Reading goals for ages 13-17 are: Level 1 -- 500 pages; Level 2 -- 800 pages; Level 3 -- 1,100 pages.
A grand prize will be given to one of the top readers. All participants who reach Level 3 will be entered into a drawing for a Samsung Galaxy Tab A.
----- ALSO IN OCTOBER, digital programming is held on various days:
• Little Artists (ages 0-5) will be on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. on Facebook;
• Craft Corner (ages 6-11) will be on Thursdays at 5 p.m. on Facebook.
• Virtual Storytime will be live on Zoom (call the library for days and times).
----- IN ADDITION, a Garner Holt Experience will take place on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Garner Holt Productions, Inc. is the world leader in creating the illusion of life through robotics. This experience wool give students who have a library card a hands-on opportunity to learn new skills, explore a variety of careers, and let their imaginations and creativity run wild. Participants can visit the library to register and pick up their program kit.
The library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
