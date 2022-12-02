The Friends of the Lewis Library and Technology Center will be holding a holiday craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The craft fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In addition, the library will hold a bundled book sale on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4:30 p.m.
The Lewis Library is located at 8437 Sierra Avenue in Fontana. For more information, call (909) 574-4500.
