The San Bernardino County Library system, in partnership with First 5 San Bernardino, is kicking off the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" Campaign.
Starting strong reading habits at an early age will set children up to be strong readers as they grow, the county said in a news release.
Residents with children ages 0-5 will be able to participate in the "1000 Books Before Kindergarten" campaign by registering on Beanstack and logging books read. Children will earn:
• A digital badge for every 25 books read
• A fun incentive for every 100 books read (to be picked up at the Lewis Library and Technology Center in Fontana)
• A special reward for 500 books read
• Automatic entry into a grand prize opportunity drawing when 1,000 books are read (drawing held every six months)
For more information, call the Lewis Library at (909) 574-4500.
