Libreria Del Pueblo (LDP) is inviting the public to its annual event, Legacy of Exemplary Service Awards, which honors leaders in the local area.
This year’s event will be held on June 3 at Cal State San Bernardino’s new Student Union building, starting with a reception at 6 p.m. and followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
This year’s honorees are Congressman Pete Aguilar; Superintendent of County Schools Ted Alejandre; Jim and Judy Watson, philanthropists; and Dr. Tom Rivera, founder and director of Future Leaders (posthumous).
Aguilar will be presenting an update on Washington legislation on infrastructure, immigration and the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
Librería Del Pueblo is a non-profit community-based organization dedicated to assisting immigrants to better transition into American society by assisting with proper documentation, DACA application, visa extension, citizenship classes and health referrals for abused women.
Sponsorships or tickets may be purchased by emailing LPDinfo151@gmail.com or calling or texting at (909) 496-0626. Single tickets are $75.
