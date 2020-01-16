LifeStream Blood Bank, which provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals, is critically short of blood products, which puts patient well-being at risk.
The blood supply is critical as a result of low blood donations at donor centers and blood drives during the holiday season. The blood supply for Rh negative blood types is also critically low.
“We have less than a one-day supply of O positive blood and all negative blood types. We need donors with these blood types to step up and donate now,” said Rick Axelrod, president/CEO and medical director of LifeStream Blood Bank.
“This is a community blood shortage that only can be reversed through increased and repeated participation in the blood donation process. Blood required for surgeries, transplant operations, cancer treatments, accident, burn and trauma victims cannot be manufactured or created -- it must come from volunteer blood donors."
He said the need for blood never takes a holiday -- it is a 24/7, 365-days-per-year issue.
Donors can give whole-blood donations every 56 days (once every eight weeks).
Increasing donation frequency is vital to avoiding future blood shortages.
Community residents are strongly encouraged to give blood in the coming days to help ensure all scheduled local surgeries and procedures can take place.
Walk-ins are welcome; to set an appointment and locate all drive locations, call 800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
