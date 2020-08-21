LifeStream Blood Bank will be holding blood drives at locations in the local area during the upcoming week.
• On Tuesday, Aug. 25, a blood drive will take place at Farmer Boys, 3356 S. Riverside Avenue in Bloomington from 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a coupon valid for a "big cheese" burger.
• On Wednesday, Aug. 26, a blood drive is planned at New Mind New Body Fitness, 16023 Baseline Avenue, Unit 2 in Fontana from noon to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a "Do Epic" T-shirt.
• On Saturday, Aug. 29, an event will be at Farmer Boys, 16015 Sierra Lakes Parkway in Fontana from 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a "big cheese" burger.
• On Sunday, Aug. 30, an event will be at Water of Life Community Church, 7625 East Avenue in Fontana from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
All successful donations are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, which can reveal a donor's potential to donate convalescent plasma, a powerful way to help those fighting COVID-19. This test does not detect if a donor is currently infected.
All donors must wear a mask/face covering (mask/coverings with one-way valves to filter outside air are not sufficient), submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Donors receive a free mini-physical as part of the donation process, which takes about an hour.
For more information, call 1-800-TRY GIVING or visit LStream.org.
