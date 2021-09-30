Lisa Strong, the City of Fontana’s management services director/deputy city treasurer, announced her retirement and was recognized by the City Council during the meeting on Sept. 28.
Strong said she was uncomfortable being in the spotlight, but said she enjoyed serving the city for more than three decades.
“I want to thank you for all the opportunities, and challenges, and fun that I’ve had over the last 32 years, and it was a lot of fun or else I wouldn’t have stayed for 32 years,” she told the City Council and staff members during the presentation.
She was praised for her efforts to help the city maintain fiscal stability. Members of the City Council said Strong provided stellar direction, guidance, and leadership during a period of huge growth in Fontana.
“Your accounting abilities and the awards we have received over the years have been just phenomenal,” said Councilmember John Roberts. “It will be very difficult to find somebody that can do what you have done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.