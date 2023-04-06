Everyone was a winner during the opening day ceremonies for the Little League Challenger Division in Fontana on April 1.
Players and their families had lots of fun on a sunny morning at the Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park.
The Challenger Division is Little League’s adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
The players excitedly hit the baseball and ran around the bases while being cheered on by the fans during the event, which was coordinated by Elks Little League.
The Dodgers Dreamfield opened in 2019.
