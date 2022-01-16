The San Bernardino Animal Shelter is teaming up with 20 other pet agencies in Southern California and the Best Friends Animal Society for the "Live Large - Adopt a Big Dog" campaign from Jan. 15-31.
Through the end of January, adoptions for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds will be offered at a discounted price of $22.
"A disproportionate number of large dogs take much longer to find homes for,” said San Bernardino Animal Services Director Kris Watson. "They are just as loving, so we have joined with shelters across Southern California to encourage our residents to consider adopting a pet with more love to share."
The $22 adoption fee includes the pet's spaying/neutering, microchipping, and vaccines.
Because of COVID concerns, the San Bernardino Animal Shelter, located at 333 Chandler Place, is open to visitors by appointment only. Residents can view the pets available for adoption online at https://24petconnect.com/ and then call the shelter with the animal ID number to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
"The goal of this campaign is to get 500 or more big dogs across Southern California into homes in two weeks," said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region director at Best Friends Animal Society. "Since it's been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, a big dog can bring lots of joy into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there's a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you."
In 2021, the City of San Bernardino Animal Shelter reunited 477 lost pets with their families, found new adoptive homes for 1,354 dogs and cats, and transferred 1,374 animals to partner shelters and rescues for adoption.
