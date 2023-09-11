The Living Your Legacy Inc. All Gen Convention 2023 will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The free event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Residents are invited to attend the event, which will include entertainment, drawings, prizes, resource vendors, and local and civic speakers.
For more information, email livingyourlegacy777@gmail.com.
