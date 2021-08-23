Veterans Partnering With Communities, a Fontana-based organization, will be holding its Sixth Annual 9/11 National Service Day in conjunction with an effort to provide military care packages for U.S. troops.
The kickoff event for this community service project will be Saturday, Sept. 11 (the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue.
The event, which is open to the public, is coordinated by Danny Marquez, the president of Veterans Partnering With Communities.
"We are asking that everyone who attends if possible bring with them nonperishable food items, snacks, protein bars, socks and under garments, travel size hygiene items, packaged hot sauce, beef jerky, small writing journals, pens, small reading books and Bibles to be placed in the care packages," Marquez said. "Monetary donations will also be welcomed at the event and throughout the year."
This year's total project runs from Aug. 23 through Dec. 17 in partnership with the Fontana Unified School District and local community businesses, nonprofits and community members who donate both product and monetary donations for each package.
"We are also in need of volunteers on the day of the event and through the end of the year," Marquez said.
Monetary donations would help pay for products and postage for each package, which contains an estimated $30 to $50 worth of product and costs close to $20 to mail, Marquez said.
"Our goal is to raise enough product and monetary donations to put together 600 care packages and to be able to mail out 300 of them to our active duty military," Marquez said. "The packages that we are not able to mail we hand deliver to formerly homeless veterans at local veterans housing programs in the Inland Empire and other families in need that are food insecure in our local community.
"This year we are challenged as never before with COVID-19 and expect a downturn in product donations and are trying to maximize monetary donations to help make up the difference."
Veterans Partnering With Communities is located at 16779 Spring Street. For more information, call (909) 355-3036 or visit http://www.veterans4communities.org
