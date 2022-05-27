Artists from Fontana and Bloomington recently received grant funding from the San Bernardino County Arts Connection.
Adriana Martinez of Fontana, an art teacher and community art advocate, was given a $500 award.
She started a Sketching Club as a means to promote creativity through sketchbook exercises for the purpose of mental health.
Now she will use the award to bring monthly art activities to the San Bernardino artwalk.
In addition, Bloomington resident Ana Carlos, an elementary school teacher for the past 18 years, received a $1,000 award.
Carlos will use her grant to fund a drive-by art gallery to showcase photographs of the unique and rustic farm life in Bloomington. At the end of the event, there will be a celebration that consists of a community gathering for free food and screen printing.
A total of 24 artists from San Bernardino County received grant funding totaling $16,000 this year.
The Arts Innovator Micro Grant program is an initiative of Arts Connection, launched in 2019 as a local response to the lack of funding opportunities offered to support the innovative work happening across the county by the artist community.
The grants, funded by local individuals, will assist artists still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, which has decimated the local arts community. In a 2020 California Arts Council report on the impact on the arts, more than 85 percent of those surveyed reported that they had work canceled and/or postponed, with an estimated loss of income of $23,857 per person.
Arts Connection is the state-local partner with the California Arts Council.
