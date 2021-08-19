Commander Victor Glover Jr., an Inland Empire native, is a U.S. Navy aviator and astronaut assigned to NASA.
On Sept. 18, he is scheduled to attend the Chillin’ N Grillin’ “UNITY in commUNITY” BBQ ComPITition at Fontana Park’s Sports Pavilion next to the Jessie Turner Center.
Commander Glover was born in Pomona, graduated from Ontario High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly Pomona. In 2013 he was selected to be a NASA astronaut.
In late 2020, he piloted the new SpaceX crew Dragon spacecraft as a member of the four-person Resilience Crew-1.
Once onboard the International Space Station (ISS), Glover and his crew joined Expedition 64. They spent 167 days in space aboard the orbiting research station before returning to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean in the early morning hours of May 2, 2021.
“We are happy that Commander Glover, a real hometown hero, is going to attend the UNITY in commUNITY barbecue,” said Ellen Turner of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana. “He is an incredibly accomplished man who serves as a role model for all young people. He proves you can reach the highest levels, even the stars. We encourage everyone to come meet him on the 18th of September.”
Chris Macias, president of the Fontana Police Officers Association, said: “The purpose of the community barbecue is to strengthen the trust and communications we have with the community and the police. But it is also to inspire the young people of our area to be anything they want to be, including an astronaut.
“Cmdr. Glover comes from our area, went to local schools and has reached the highest level of achievement imaginable,” Macias added. “We want you to come meet him. Be inspired to reach the highest levels. It is possible.”
In addition to the special appearance by Glover, there will be award-winning barbecue ribs and chicken available for attendees.
The Summit High School Band will provide music at the event. Ballet Folklorico Amor Cultura y Tradicion from Fontana and Great Oak Hill Varsity Step Team from Temecula will provide entertainment.
“The event is kid friendly,” Program Coordinator Deborah Hall-Lindsey said. “We’ll have activities including a bounce house, car show, vendors and police and fire vehicles, including the SWAT truck that kids of all ages can climb on.”
The UNITY in commUNITY BBQ is a partnership with the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana.
For ticket information and further details, visit https://blackawarenessparade.webs.com/.
