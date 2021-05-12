Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) recently announced more than $159 million in American Rescue Plan emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students in his district.
The federal funding will allow these institutions to offset losses from the COVID-19 crisis and continue providing high-quality education while ensuring student safety, Aguilar said in a news release on May 11.
At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency financial assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.
Cal State San Bernardino will receive $74 million and Chaffey College will get $46.5 million, Aguilar said.
In addition, San Bernardino Valley College will receive $24.9 million, the University of Redlands will get $8.8 million, and Loma Linda University will get $4.8 million.
Aguilar voted to pass the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s COVID-19 relief package that provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.
“Passing the American Rescue Plan was all about giving communities like ours resources to overcome this crisis and come out the other side stronger,” said Aguilar. “The Inland Empire’s colleges and universities allow our young people the opportunity to gain a top-notch education right here in our region. These institutions are cornerstones of our community that create jobs and spur the progress that helps drive our local economy, and I’ll continue to support them.”
Aguilar, whose district includes part of Fontana, serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the committee responsible for allocating federal funding.
