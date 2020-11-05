Democrats who represent parts of Fontana in Congress and in the California Assembly were victorious in the Nov. 3 election.
According to unofficial results announced on the morning of Nov. 4:
• House of Representatives District 31 -- Incumbent Pete Aguilar acquired 104,026 votes (63.27 percent of the total), while Republican Agnes Gibboney had 60,389 votes.
• House of Representatives District 35 -- Incumbent Norma J. Torres achieved 71,491 votes (69.24 percent), far outdistancing Republican Mike Cargile, who had 31,760 votes.
• Assembly District 47 -- Incumbent Eloise Gomez Reyes won with 61,652 votes (69.91 percent), while Republican challenger Matthew Gordon had 26,530 votes.
• Assembly District 52 -- Incumbent Freddie Rodriguez had 40,635 votes (66.86 percent) and Republican Toni Holle had 20,138 votes.
