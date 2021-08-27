Tamara Thomas loves living in the United States. But she also has a lot of love for another country -- Afghanistan -- and she is extremely saddened by the turmoil that is now taking place there.
Thomas, who works as an instructional coach for Options For Youth in several local cities (including Fontana), has a very personal connection to the Middle Eastern nation.
In fact, she is known to her family as "Princess Tamara Seraj Thomas, a daughter of Afghanistan," she said.
"My family ruled Afghanistan for generations; my father is a direct descendant of nine generations of kings," she said. "I was born into Afghan royalty in Kabul, Afghanistan in 1976."
However, a coup in 1978 signaled the end of life as her family knew it.
"My family was forced to flee to save their lives," she said. "Some were successful in getting out right away while others were not so lucky. The borders were closed and many were not allowed to leave. Several were marked for execution."
Over the years, her parents shared the stories of how they managed to escape the danger in Afghanistan. They told how they were standing at their window, watching the tanks in the streets and hearing rockets explode.
"We were not among those who made it out right away," she said. "My mother and I were finally allowed to leave Afghanistan at the end of 1978 after my grandmother had written letter after letter petitioning our release. My mother was an American, which seemed to be the bargaining chip for permission being granted. My father was not allowed to leave with us. It would be 13 months until my mother and I would be reunited with him again in the United States."
Because she was born to a U.S. citizen while abroad, she is a U.S. citizen as well. Because she was so young when she arrived in this country, she didn't fully understand the significance of being a princess right away.
"It's something I've always known, but I didn't realize the gravity of it until later on," she said.
She has never gone back to Afghanistan.
"I grew up here, was educated here, and have raised a family here," she said. But at the same time, "I’ve kept a finger on the pulse of my motherland, always feeling the ties to her soil."
This month has been "gut-wrenching" for Thomas, who has been closely watching news reports of how the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan since the U.S. exit, causing chaos for the nation's inhabitants and forcing the remaining American troops and other personnel to flee.
The horror escalated on Aug. 26, when a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport killed 13 U.S. service members and at least 90 Afghans. A group called ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.
"I know things could have been very different for me had I not been able to leave. I shudder at the thought," Thomas said. "I think about my own two children, my daughters, and how fortunate they are to have the life they have. At the same time my heart aches for the Afghan people, my people. I also feel a responsibility, a call to action to help those who can’t help themselves: the Afghan women and refugees."
She has a sister who has stayed in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Thomas saw her sister being interviewed on CNN recently.
"She's very brave," Thomas said. "I commend her."
Despite the Taliban's historically harmful treatment of women and girls, Thomas said she is holding out hope that the Taliban will not be as ruthless as it was during the years that it ruled Afghanistan prior to 2001. The U.S. attacked the country 20 years ago as a response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and overthrew the Taliban regime.
"There is a whole group of people who have grown up without the Taliban in power," Thomas said.
Now some of those people, fearing persecution, have been trying to leave the war-torn country, and Thomas is imploring U.S. officials to permit them to find a safe haven here.
"We need to focus on the refugees, who badly need our help," she said. "It's important for us to call our representatives and ask them to allow refugees from Afghanistan to come to the U.S."
Thomas knows what it means to have to leave her homeland under dire circumstances. Now she is hoping that those who are undergoing a similar trauma can also be saved.
