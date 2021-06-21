Fifteen San Bernardino County Fire members, including three from stations in Fontana, recently joined FEMA California Task Force 6 (CA-TF6), which is based in Riverside.
CA-TF6 has been deployed to numerous federal emergencies over the years. Some of the previous deployments include earthquakes, the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the Northridge earthquake, the 9-11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.
The City of Riverside Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for CA-TF6. Participating members include Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department, Murrieta Fire and Rescue, Pechanga Fire Department, CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department and now San Bernardino County Fire.
Specialties include search specialists, heavy rescue specialists, Haz-Mat specialists, medical team, heavy riggers, structural engineers, and logisticians. The team also includes non-fire civilians with professional specialty expertise necessary to complete the missions. Civilian member skills include structural engineers, medical doctors, search dogs and handlers.
Some of the new members include Mike Swingle, a rescue specialist, and Jesse Sparks, a Haz-Mat specialist, from Fire Station 72 in Fontana, as well as Kirk McKay, a Haz-Mat specialist from Fire Station 73 in Fontana.
Also participating are Chris Bash and Anthony Forrand, rescue specialists from Fire Station 76 in Bloomington.
Others from San Bernardino County are Robert Stine, Robert Edie, Tim Goforth, Jeremiah Johnson, Steve Walczak, Michelle Smith, Carlos Canizales, Brent Cannon, Doug Jordan, and Kyle Hauducouer.
Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) is a "multi-hazard" discipline that may be needed for a variety of emergencies or disasters, including earthquakes, hurricanes, typhoons, storms, tornadoes, floods, dam failures, technological accidents, terrorist activities and hazardous materials releases.
CA-TF6 is one of 28 National Task Forces and one of eight in California that respond as either FEMA or as a California EMA resource during emergencies requiring highly skilled search and rescue personnel. Although US&R Task Forces are a FEMA resources, they also work for, and in support of, local response agencies.
As US&R program manager, Division Chief Steve McKinster plans, organizes and administers the program during day-to-day operations and during team deployments. Within the US&R division, Captain Kenny Lundgren is the task force cache manager who maintains the team’s state of readiness. Mike Avila is the task force account clerk and Billy Milligan is the training manager.
The primary role of the California US&R System is to provide highly trained, motivated and experienced personnel, specialized tools, equipment and techniques for the purpose of rescuing persons in peril as a result of natural and manmade disasters, terrorist acts and acts of war, as well as to provide large scale incident management coordination and support, as applicable, in support of overall incident operations.
