The Count on Us Foundation announced the launch of its first campaign in partnership with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s United24 initiative to raise funding to help Ukrainians rebuild their lives in their home country and those who have fled to other regions.
President Zelenskyy launched United24 in May 2022 as the main entity for collecting charitable donations in support of Ukraine and its people.
The groundbreaking Count on Us campaign (countonusfoundation.org) is offering the opportunity to receive unique commemorative digital art and music assets created by professional artists while harnessing cutting-edge NFT (non-fungible token) technology to quickly and efficiently raise proceeds to benefit United24. The effort aligns with NFT campaigns launched by the Ukrainian government in April to raise funding for the country’s war and humanitarian efforts by selling digital tokens based on the timeline of the Russian invasion.
Since February, Ukraine has suffered considerable damage and thousands of civilians have been killed or injured. Cities in Ukraine are under daily attack and more than 14 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, including more than six million who escaped to neighboring countries, according to the United Nations.
The Count on Us Foundation was launched by National CORE and Hope through Housing Foundation, based in Rancho Cucamonga, to further their work in transforming lives and communities in the U.S. and across the globe. As the newest entity in National CORE’s family of nonprofits, the Count on Us Foundation will raise funds for humanitarian aid in times of crisis.
“Today’s date is significant. As Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day, it also marks the six- month anniversary of Ukraine’s most recent fight for freedom,” said Count on Us Foundation Founder and Chairman Jeff Burum. “Today’s launch is a call for action. If we unite as individuals and show our support, together we can make a difference to those impacted by the devastation of war.”
Collaborating with musicians, artists, and content creators, the Count on Us Foundation has embraced the future of fundraising, minting NFTs, accepting cryptocurrency, and offering an exclusive metaverse experience to thank donors for supporting humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
“Music is a powerful connector and there is not a better platform to bring the world together for a worthy cause,” said Ryon Cali, one of the artists involved in the campaign. “As we launch the campaign, you will see a teaser of what is to come.” To view the trailer, visit www.countonusfoundation.org.
National CORE, a nonprofit partner of the Count on Us Foundation, has a 30-year history of helping American citizens and residents obtain housing so they can pursue a life of success and happiness.
