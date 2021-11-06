Local representatives were very pleased that a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was approved by the House of Representatives on Nov. 6, paving the way for President Biden to sign it into law.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act had previously been passed by the Senate in August but was held up in the House due to wrangling between progressive and moderate Democrats.
Rep. Pete Aguilar and Rep. Norma Torres, both Democrats whose districts include parts of Fontana, supported the long-awaited legislation.
“For decades, communities like the Inland Empire have called for meaningful federal investment in our infrastructure, and today Congress answered that call," Aguilar (D-31st District) said in a statement. "The bill we passed today is a cornerstone of President Biden’s plan to supercharge the American economy and will create thousands of good jobs in communities like ours.
"From a historic investment in rail and low-emissions transit options, to expanded broadband access that will give every American access to fast and reliable internet, the economic benefits of this bill will be felt throughout San Bernardino County. This bill is a major step forward in the fight against climate change, and will help us expand public transit options, alleviate traffic and reduce smog pollution in our community. I was proud to join a strong bipartisan majority of my colleagues in sending this bill to the president’s desk, and I look forward to continuing to deliver results for Inland Empire residents.”
Torres (D-35) agreed that the bill would greatly benefit the Inland Empire.
“A long-term, sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic requires a strong economic foundation," Torres said in a statement. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act establishes exactly that by prioritizing American workers and making historic investments in U.S. industry. These funds will provide much-needed assistance for the thousands of people in the Inland Empire who are looking for work by connecting them to good jobs and new opportunities. They will also help upgrade our roads and bridges and expand public transit options so the people I represent can get to and from work safely and more easily.
“Additionally, this legislation includes money to improve protections against extreme weather events, which the people in California’s 35th district are all too familiar with. With $3.5 billion for FEMA flood mitigation programs and over $3.4 billion for wildfire risk reduction, this legislation ensures we’re doing all we can to protect our communities from the increasingly dangerous effects of climate change.
“I’m proud to deliver this much-needed support to the people of my district, and I look forward to the growth and development in the Inland Empire that will come as a result of this investment. Our communities and our country are stronger when we take care of our workers.”
The bill passed by a margin of 228-206. Thirteen Republicans (none of them from California) voted in favor of it, while six Democrats voted against it.
Another, separate infrastructure bill is still being debated in Congress.
Biden said in a statement that the nation "took a monumental step forward" with the passage of the legislation, calling it a "once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the economic competition for the 21st Century.
"It will create good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced. Jobs that will transform our transportation system with the most significant investments in passenger and freight rail, roads, bridges, ports, airports, and public transit in generations. This will make it easier for companies to get goods to market more quickly and reduce supply chain bottlenecks now and for decades to come. This will ease inflationary pressures and lower costs for working families."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.