Working Dogs for Warriors, a nonprofit organization based in the Rialto-Fontana area, received a $50,000 donation thanks to the San Manuel Golf Tournament recently.
Yaamava’ Resort and Casino at San Manuel, in partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, raised a total of more than $400,000 during the tournament.
Eight nonprofits were awarded $50,000 each for issues related to education, health, economic and community development, or tribal special projects.
The Working Dogs for Warriors group trains and donates service dogs to veterans and first responders.
Other Southern California organizations that benefited from the golf tournament were Desert Sanctuary, Inc., Miracles for Kids, and Youth Mentoring Action Network (YMAN).
The Tribal charity tournament recipients included Advocate for Indigenous California Language Survival (AICLS), Children of the Setting Sun Productions from Bellingham, Washington, National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Zuni Youth Enrichment Program from Zuni, New Mexico.
