A member of the House of Representatives whose district includes part of Fontana is on the select committee which is investigating the riot that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Pete Aguilar (D-31st District) is one of nine members of the committee which is presenting its findings during public hearings starting on June 9.
“After months of investigations, interviewing more than 1,000 people, reviewing roughly 140,000 documents, 472 tips to our tip line, we're ready to tell the story about what happened Jan. 6 and what led up to it,” Aguilar said, according to a transcript from a press conference on June 8. “This is not a responsibility that anyone on the committee takes lightly, but it's absolutely necessary to set the record straight for the American public.
“You may hear from some of our Republican colleagues that will attack our committee in the press, but it's important to note that every substantive attack that they leveled against the committee in court, they've lost. In these hearings, we'll begin to remember that this is a group who has come together in an apolitical way, in a nonpartisan way, to tell that story. We've asked to take the politics out of it by creating a nonpartisan commission.”
The committee, which has seven Democrats and two Republicans, has been looking into the circumstances behind the attack by hundreds of people who attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. About 140 police officers were injured as a result of the riot.
“These hearings will be a chance for the country to come together to rally around the truth and unite around the rule of law. We owe it to the officers who lost their lives and the officers who were injured to tell that story and to ensure that this never happens again,” Aguilar said.
The June 9 televised hearing will be the first of several hearings being held by the committee this month.
