Residents of the Inland Empire have been experiencing interruptions of their mail in recent weeks, including senior citizens and veterans who have reported delays receiving their prescription drugs, according to the office of Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District).
Concerned about these delays and about potential problems with mail delivery during the November election, Aguilar held an event in Redlands on Aug. 18 to call for the passage of the Delivering for America Act into law.
The proposed bill, which would fund the $25 billion requested by the United States Postal Service to address its funding shortfall, is likely to be approved in the House of Representatives this week, but faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.
Aguilar, whose district includes part of Fontana, visited the USPS San Bernardino Mail Processing and Distribution Center and was joined by local postal union leaders. He blamed the delays in postal service on cost-cutting measures that had been implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“The Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy, enshrined in the Constitution and essential for providing critical services. Seniors and veterans need the USPS to deliver prescriptions, taxpayers need the USPS to mail and receive their tax returns, small businesses rely on USPS to reach their customers and voters across the country need the USPS to cast their ballots," Aguilar said in a statement. "But the Trump Administration, led by the new Postmaster General DeJoy, are waging war on the postal service by eliminating overtime, pulling mail sorting machines out of service and cutting or reshuffling experienced USPS leadership. That is why I am returning to Washington to cast my vote for the Delivering for America Act and why we need the Senate and the president to sign this bill into law."
However, that same day DeJoy issued a statement saying that the changes that had been made at the Postal Service will be put on hold for now.
"I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term sustainability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election," DeJoy said in the statement. "In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives -- efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service -- that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded."
DeJoy, responding to criticism that had been building in recent days, said he wanted to assure Americans of the following:
"Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
No mail processing facilities will be closed.
And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.
In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand."
Despite DeJoy's statements, many Democrats continued to criticize him and said they would continue their efforts to push forward with the bill.
Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District), whose district also represents part of Fontana, held a virtual press conference to bash what she called the Trump Administration’s attempts to jeopardize the U.S. Postal Service and its essential services.
"The U.S. Postal Service is a pillar of our democracy connecting residents of all ages with critical services: delivery of prescriptions, Social Security benefits, paychecks, tax returns and absentee ballots to millions of Americans. Yet, President Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are waging a campaign to sabotage and delay these services at the expense of seniors, veterans, and others at a time when they need it most," Torres said.
The Delivering for America Act would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on Jan. 1, 2020.
