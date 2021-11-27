Disney released a new, highly acclaimed animated film during the week of Thanksgiving, and a former Fontana resident was very thankful to get a chance to be a part of it.
Berenice Amador was selected as a vocalist for the movie and soundtrack of “Encanto,” which tells the story of an extraordinary family living hidden in the mountains of Colombia.
“This is very meaningful to Latin culture because it portrays Colombia in such a way that it brings light to its people, traditional Colombian gastronomy and most importantly the values of a loving family,” Amador said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from; this movie will make you feel like you are home.”
“Encanto,” which is Disney Animation’s 60th movie, features music from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Colombian artist Carlos Vives.
As of Nov. 26, “Encanto” had received a 93 percent rating from the Rotten Tomatoes website.
“It’s been an absolute honor to be included in this film and I am very grateful,” Amador said.
Amador also had a role in another animated movie, “Trolls World Tour,” which was released in 2020.
