A pet adoption campaign entitled “Clear The Shelters” has been successful during the month of September, but more animals in need are still available and waiting to find loving homes.
The Devore Animal Shelter has teamed up with NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to promote the campaign, which encourages individuals to adopt pets and also to donate funds to help animal welfare groups with the most critical needs.
Each summer, shelters and rescues face an added stress on their resources from increases in puppy and kitten intakes due to spring litters. In 2021, shelters are reporting higher than normal intake rates, with unprecedented overpopulation in some areas.
At the Devore Animal Shelter, 30 pets were adopted in the first week of the campaign, 30 more in the second week, and 24 in the third week.
For more information on Clear the Shelters, visit https://www.cleartheshelters.com/
For more information about Devore Animal Shelter, visit the social media page at https://www.facebook.com/Devore-Animal-Shelter-142136632500281
The Devore Animal Shelter welcomes donations at https://animalcare.sbcounty.gov/donations/
In addition, donations can be made to #DevoreAnimalShelter here: https://store.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/
