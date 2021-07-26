Two local residents are being honored by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for bringing to authorities' attention the alleged abuse of an animal in Fontana.
A Good Samaritan Award is on its way from PETA to Jadat and David Griffith, who had start videotaping when they saw an animal trapper shoot a terrified, yelping coyote more than 14 times in the head and face with a small-caliber firearm. The animal trapper had captured the coyote in a trap at Sierra Lakes Golf Course.
Thanks to the Griffiths’ video evidence, the animal trapper was charged with cruelty to animals.
“Had it not been for the Griffiths’ quick action, watchful eye, and willingness to come forward, this abuser might never have been held accountable for the suffering that he caused this hapless animal,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is sure that their example will inspire others to act if they see any animal being abused.”
PETA encourages people to live in harmony with coyotes, as using lethal methods to “control” them is not only cruel but also ineffective, according to the organization. Effective nonlethal approaches include never feeding wildlife and modifying areas to make them less habitable, which will encourage the animals simply to move on naturally, PETA said.
The Griffiths will receive a framed certificate and a box of vegan cookies from PETA.
