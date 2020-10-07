Graciela Moran is only 22 years old, but already she has demonstrated that the words "distinguished leader" certainly apply to her.
The Fontana resident is the student body president at Cal State San Bernardino and is an international and national award-winning member of CSUSB's Model United Nations program.
For these and many other reasons, Moran was recently chosen by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes as one of the top 30 young adults under the age of 30 who live, work, or volunteer in the 47th Assembly District. Moran and other local residents were honored during a drive-through award ceremony on Oct. 3.
While pursuing a B.A. in global studies with a minor in political science, Moran advocates for students on a local, state, and federal level, making sure the community is heard, Reyes said.
Moran is a governing member of the California State Student Association and is a recipient of the Minerva scholarship established by Women In California Leadership. She also is a researcher for CSUSB’s Department of Geography and Environmental Studies and the college's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, and she is independently working on research regarding women in politics in the CSU system.
Other young people who were recognized for their achievements at the "30 Under 30" event included:
----- JOE RICHARD
Richard, 23, has overcome many obstacles in his life and recently became a police officer with the Fontana Police Department. He was born with tibial agenesis, a congenital defect which caused his tibia to be amputated at the age of 10 months. He adapted to a new way of life ever since and has become highly motivated to overcome challenges which people may think are insurmountable. He graduated from La Sierra University with a Bachelor's in Science in criminal justice. He was a student athlete and played two years of collegiate men’s basketball.
----- ALANA OKONKWO
Okonkwo, a junior at Etiwanda High School, strives to make a difference by being actively involved in organizations that have an impact in her community and state. After attending the ACLU Youth Advocacy Institute in 2019, she became an organizer in her city for social justice issues. She is one of the founding members of a youth-led voting organization called CoalesceFor, and she is also the co-chair of the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council in Fontana. This year she has taken the initiative to promote youth voter turnout in Fontana by hosting online webinars and coordinating with city officials.
----- ISABEL JIMENEZ
For the past three years, Jimenez has been employed with the City of Fontana as an Animal Services officer. Previously, while she was attending college she volunteered for veterinary clinics for homeless persons. She enjoyed interacting with pet owners and answering their questions, knowing that her advice could possibly help improve the quality of life of their pet. After college, she had the opportunity to travel to Central America with a nonprofit organization that provides veterinary care for low income communities. She spoke to several residents who expressed their gratitude for her clinics, especially the spay and neuter service.
In addition to those honorees, Adrianna Fuentes, a senior at Bloomington High School, was another one of the "30 Under 30" award recipients. She is part of the Community Coalition For Change, a group which helps residents understand the dangers of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco products.
“This year’s 30 Under 30 awards are special in many ways," Reyes said. "I recognize that although we are in the middle of a health pandemic and an economic recession, young people in the Inland Empire are meeting the challenge. It’s times like these that expose the true character of our community. Our young people are showing they are resilient and committed to their community."
More than 100 nominations were received.
“The process to select the final 30 was difficult because there were so many extremely well qualified nominees that reflect the spirit and capabilities of the communities of the 47th Assembly District,” Reyes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.