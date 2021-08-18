Michael McGinnis, a career technical education instructor at Fontana High School, died last weekend, the Fontana Unified School District said.
McGinnis was a "beloved teacher" at the school and had been instrumental in developing the Fire Academy, Emergency Medical, and Emergency Response pathways at Fohi, the district said in a statement.
"He inspired many students to become first responders," the FUSD said.
FUSD and Fohi staff members are available to provide counseling and support to students and employees during this difficult time, the district said.
No updates or additional information are available at this time, the district said.
The Board of Education will pause for a moment of silence recognizing McGinnis and his contributions at Fohi and in the community at the Aug. 25 board meeting.
McGinnis was also the vice chair of the Fontana Parks, Community, and Human Services Commission.
Mayor Acquanetta Warren said that the city "lost a true leader" in a Facebook post on Aug. 16.
"He truly loved our city and the great students he mentored," said Warren, who posted a photo of him during a presentation.
----- A FUNDRAISER for the family was created on GoFundMe.
“Mike was an amazing husband, father, son-in-law, brother-in-law, paramedic, teacher, police volunteer, Community Services Commissioner, friend and mentor to so many! He exemplified the meaning of a true Servant Leader and was always working to improve himself to help others in his community,” said Angie Marquez, the organizer of the fundraiser, which can be accessed at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.