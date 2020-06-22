Several Fontana residents participated in a Juneteenth event which was held in San Bernardino this past week.
The rally occurred at the corner of Baseline and Waterman avenues.
Attendees gathered to hear some short speeches before beginning a march down Waterman.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and San Bernardino County Supervisor Josie Gonzales (whose district includes part of Fontana) were among the speakers.
The San Bernardino rally was one of several events in Southern California commemorating Juneteenth, which is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that more than 3 million slaves living in the Confederate states were free. However, it took more than two years for the news to reach African Americans living in Texas. After the Civil War ended, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 and told the state’s residents that slavery had been abolished. The former slaves celebrated with feasting, singing, dancing, and prayer, thus beginning an annual tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.