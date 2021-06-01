The American flag was folded into a secure triangle. Howard Eckert's emotions could barely be contained in his clothes, even if he was wearing his old military uniform crisply starched and pleated.
Eckert was the master of ceremonies at the American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day ceremony at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington. About 75-100 people were in attendance at the May 31 event.
The flag was folded by veterans Bill Muller and Daniel Perez as per military tradition as the audience watched silently. They handed the flag to Eckert, who walked back to give it to the surviving relative of a veteran who has died. Susan Campbell, the widow of Allen Campbell, the late commander of Ralph Broiles VFW Post 6563 in Fontana, was the recipient of the flag.
Eckert, commander of American Legion Post 262 in Fontana, couldn't restrain his emotions when he handed the flag to Campbell. He hugged her.
"He was the originator of this program 20 years ago," said Eckert, adding that he wanted to express his appreciation for the efforts of the late veteran.
Men, women, and children took part in the ceremony.
Sabrina Giron, 15, Jaime Lopez, 17, Juliette Lopez, 18, and Jonathan Lopez, 17, presented the colors.
Bob Hilton of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department gave the opening and closing prayers.
Past post commanders raised the American flag to the top of the staff and then lowered it to half staff.
WVF auxiliary member Rene Stallings sang the National Anthem.
Girl Scouts Reyna Fernandez, 10, and Jaycee Olds, 8, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Retired Marine Michael J. Johnson was the featured speaker.
Donna McGonigal, Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary president, and Becky Clark, American Legion auxiliary president, lay a memorial wreath. Memorial poppies were placed in the wreath.
David J. White played "Taps" on his bugle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.