A local restaurant was looted during a recent incident, and now the owners are seeking the public's help with raising funds to repair the damage.
The incident occurred at Goyo's Tacos, located at 18793 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington, according to a GoFundMe post by David Becerra on June 23.
"Someone broke in and damaged our restaurant and even tried to take produce and sodas," Becerra said.
It was a tough loss that exacerbated the difficulties the restaurant has endured this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
"We have managed to keep going through this pandemic, which has been tough on small businesses like ours. Managing to stay afloat wasn’t easy but we pulled through; now having someone break in and ransack the entire place has given us another struggle," Becerra said. "We have to now replace the window, register, inventory, cooking equipment, and some cameras. If you can help us out with any donation, it would much appreciated."
