A community forum entitled “A Green Fontana: How We Get There” will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6:45 p.m. at the Kaiser High School Multipurpose Room, 11155 Almond Avenue in Fontana.
The event will be hosted by the San Gorgonio Chapter of the Sierra Club. Also participating will be several Fontana community residents and organizations, including the Inland Empire Sunrise Movement, South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition, GROW Fontana, Community Center for Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ), and the Progressive Alliance of the Inland Empire. Additional community organizations with a focus on environmental concerns have been invited.
Speakers will include Fontana City Councilmember Jesse Sandoval; Mary Ann Ruiz, chair of the San Gorgonio Chapter of the Sierra Club; the Robert Redford Conservancy for Southern California Sustainability (RRC); Engineer/Scientist Amparo Miramontes; and youth from the newly reconstituted Inland Empire Sunrise Movement Hub.
All interested persons are invited to attend. They can RSVP at bit.ly/GreenFontana1
For virtual attendance, a Facebook livestream will be available.
