The City of Fontana Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) joined thousands across the nation on Sept. 22 to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, a civic holiday that aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy.
The nonpartisan day of action aims to raise voting awareness and increase civic participation.
MYAC seeks to educate and engage young Californians in the democratic process and the right to vote.
MYAC also hopes that Fontana’s youth become civically engaged citizens, and although they may not be able to vote, their voices can still be a part of the conversation and be ready to vote when they turn 18. California youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to pre-register to vote and will automatically be registered to vote on their 18th birthday.
National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday of every September. Since 2012, nearly 3 million voters have registered on the holiday. To learn more about this day and to register to vote, visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org.
MYAC is an award-winning, San Bernardino County recognized group of teens who dedicate their time and passion to assist in advancing the city. MYAC allows members ages 12-18 years old the opportunity to become involved in their community by establishing a foundation of leadership, promoting youth development, and providing civic engagement opportunities to young people. Persons who are between the ages of 12-18 and want to get involved in their community can contact the MYAC hotline at (909) 349-6960.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.