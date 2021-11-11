D.W. Long Elementary School in Fontana and Etiwanda High School teamed up to show their patriotism and to support members of the U.S. military during a Veterans Day event on Nov. 10.
The schools gave families the opportunity to purchase a small flag, along with a card, in honor of loved ones who have served in the military. The flags and cards were then placed by the students into the grassy area in the front of the D.W. Long campus.
Some of the ASB students from Etiwanda High School came by to help Long’s student council assemble the flags before they were put on the grass.
The students raised more than $1,420 with this project and gave the funds to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit organization, said D.W. Long Principal Nancy Sherod.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.