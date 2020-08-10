Three students from Fontana and one from Bloomington were among the winners in a Distance Learning Challenge for K-12 students coordinated by Congresswoman Norma J. Torres (D-35th District).
The challenge served to commend students for their quick transition and commitment to a new form of learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To enter the challenge, students submitted report cards and photographs of distance learning in action to illustrate their dedication to education no matter the circumstances.
Out of dozens of entries, the following six student winners were selected:
• Felicity Vera (Fontana) - Vizio 32” Television
• Sindy Mendoza Lopez (Fontana) - JBL Bluetooth Speaker
• Jonathan Hodnett (Fontana) - Amazon Kindle Fire
• Brooklyn Marcial (Bloomington) - Apple AirPods
• Angelina Wu (Pomona) - Roku Premiere Media Player
• Ashley Grimaldo (Pomona) - Amazon Fire Stick
“This pandemic has forced our students to radically transform their way of learning with little time for adjustment,” Torres said. “Despite this significant challenge, these six students sustained a commitment to distance learning that we all should admire, and I’m excited to reward them for their hard work. We all can take pride in their ability to remain focused and studious in a time of so much uncertainty.”
K-12 students in CA-35 are encouraged to participate in the next round of Torres’ Distance Learning Challenge slated to launch in the fall.
