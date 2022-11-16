Kevin Stonestreet, a 2001 graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, was a U.S. Army combat veteran who served in Iraq.
In one incident during that war, he sustained a wound from a gunshot, which fortunately only grazed him, but he still has shrapnel lodged in his neck, he said during the City of Fontana's Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11.
Stonestreet, one of three speakers during the event, did not want to go into detail about his combat experiences, because he sought to keep the focus on what Veterans Day is all about.
"I want to thank all those among us who, despite the risks and the sacrifice, raised their hand to serve and defend this beautiful country of ours," said Stonestreet, who is now the 25th District commander of the American Legion.
Another speaker, Tina Clapperton, a U.S. Army veteran, is commander of American Legion Post 262 in Fontana, which gives her great pride because she grew up in Fontana and was a four-year member of the MCJROTC program at Fontana High School.
"Being around a lot of veterans my entire life, that's how I knew at the age of 12 that I wanted to serve my country," she said.
She smiled and added: "It's wonderful to be here to observe and celebrate Veterans Day with all of you."
MSgt. Wayne Harkley, an instructor with Fohi's MCJROTC, was another speaker at the ceremony, which was held in the Steelworkers’ Auditorium at the Lewis Library and Technology Center.
He praised all the individuals who came before him who paved the way for him to be able to serve.
And now, he said, "One of the things I get to do is to help my students learn about the Marine Corps."
